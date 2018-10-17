Trina Solar delivers modules to Ukraine’s largest photovoltaic site

Trina Solar has delivered 123MW of photovoltaic modules to what will be Ukraine’s largest solar farm.

The renewable energy facility, which is being developed by DTEK, is located near Nikopol and has a total planned capacity of 246MW.

Producing 280GWh of solar power per year, the site will be able to provide clean electricity to 100,000 households across the country and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 300,000 tonnes a year.

It is expected to be completed in early 2019 and to be connected to the grid in March.

Ukraine currently relies primarily on fossil fuels and nuclear energy but aims to have 5GW of installed renewable capacity in place by 2020.

Yin Rongfang, Executive Vice President of Trina Solar, said: “As technology continues to advance, solar photovoltaics as an energy source will gradually reach grid parity. At the same time, demand in emerging markets is increasing.

“As a global photovoltaic company that has maintained steady development over the long term, Trina Solar will continue to promote the application and adoption of clean energy worldwide.”