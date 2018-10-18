Latest Jobs – Procurement and Risk Manager – Utility People

A leading energy consultancy are looking for a Procurement and Risk Manager whose primary focus is to support the business with analysis of the increasingly complex wholesale energy markets and regulatory charges. Ideally you will have a background in flexible energy procurement, pricing and forecasting, and understand the management of flexible customers and basket solutions. The Procurement and Risk Manager will be advising customers on when is the best time to buy their energy. So, if you love detailed analysis and have the relevant experience, apply for the Procurement and Risk Manager today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

Execute purchasing strategies via suppliers

Market intelligence and market research

OJEU landscape management

Analysis of Wholesale markets and daily updates

Price component analysis

Manage flexible purchase transactions and strategy execution

Industry and Regulation Insight

Speak to customers, energy suppliers and service providers to provide full customer service

Carry out data analysis and problem solving.

Experience Required:

A technical understanding of both the Gas & Electricity utility supply industries and regulations

Strong analytical and computer skills

Work within an energy supplier environment would be an advantage

Ability to influence key stakeholders

Demonstrate a positive ‘can do’ attitude

Highly motivated individual

Ability to hit targets under pressure

Pro-active mentality with strong multi task and self-time management skills

Ability to manage / organise own workload with meticulous attention to detail

