Shell joins Global Wind Energy Council

Shell has joined the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) as a board level member.

The move comes as the oil giant expands its wind business as part of the Shell New Energies Strategy.

It is taking part in GWEC’s Offshore Taskforce, which aims to accelerate the growth of offshore wind in new global markets.

The organisation expects the wind industry to grow from 539GW at the end of 2017 to 841GW in 2022.

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell said: “Shell’s experience across energy markets in many geographies and deep knowledge of technology development and engineering will bring a valuable new perspective to our work in accelerating the growth of the wind industry across the world.”