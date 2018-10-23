Foresight group buys portfolio of 52 mini-turbines

Foresight Group has bought Simple Power Limited and its 52 onshore wind turbines across Northern Ireland.

The assets are sub-250kW devices, together making up the largest distributed wind portfolio in the country, with a total output in excess of 12MW thanks to some of the highest wind speeds in Europe.

The 52 turbines are fully operational, grid-connected and Ofgem accredited.

In the last five years, Foresight Group has invested more than £200 million into Northern Ireland’s renewable energy sector, with the latest acquisition boosting its wind portfolio capacity to 115MW

James Taggart, Investment Manager of the Foresight Group, said: “Simple Power Limited’s wind portfolio is a fantastic acquisition with a volume of well positioned and operational single wind turbines around Northern Ireland. The portfolio has shown strong performance to date.”