Scotland awards £210k to drive sustainable transport

The Scottish Government has awarded £210,000 to community groups and third sector organisations to drive sustainable transport.

It is part of the £2 million Smarter Choices Smarter Places Open Fund, which opened in June to encourage people to adopt greener travel options.

A total of 11 projects have been granted the funding so far, including Gaydio’s Travel Smart in Glasgow campaign, targeted at LGBT people to take up walking, cycling and public transport for everyday journeys and Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership’s (HITRANS) marketing campaign to promote the introduction of new electric bus service on a new scheduled route in rural Morayshire.

Glasgow Caledonian University has also won funding to target staff and students and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs Countryside Trust for the first phase of a bike share demonstration programme within the National Park to encourage the use of e-bikes in rural areas.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “I’m proud that the funding from this government has supported a variety of organisations across Scotland. It responds to requests from third sector and community organisations, alongside a wide range of public agencies, who want to contribute in making Scotland’s transport cleaner, healthier and more sustainable.

“Even in its first few months, the fund is already creating new opportunities for people to walk and cycle for everyday short journeys and to choose sustainable options for longer journeys.”

