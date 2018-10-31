Energy Live Expo is here!

It’s that time of the year again – Energy Live Expo, bringing energy professionals together for a jam-packed day of content and networking.

More than 500 people will be attending the event from across the UK, with Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry headlining the conference.

A CEO panel debate will follow, with ABB UK, EDF Energy, ScottishPower and SSE discussing issues that suppliers and large businesses will face during the energy transition.

Other sessions throughout the day will cover the topics of future of supply, energy independence and technology – ranging from predicting energy costs, green gas, demand side response, renewable energy, battery storage and networks.

Ørsted’s ‘Innovation Hub’ will include flexibility, artificial intelligence and turning the entire energy supply green while ScottishPower’s ‘Insight Lab’ will cover power purchase agreements, generating revenues from existing assets and flexing capacity for maximum revenue.

It will be an informative, jam-packed day, with thought-provoking speakers and a networking session with drinks to end the day.

A big thank you to our partner sponsor SSE Business Energy and all the supporting sponsors.

We will be tweeting throughout the day – you can follow us @EnergyLiveNews and join in the discussions and share your photos using the hashtag #ELEXPO18.

Hope you have a great day!