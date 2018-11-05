Latest Jobs – Commercial Director – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for an exciting position within our Energy and Water Division of Arrow Communications. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.

We are looking to recruit a charismatic, approachable, driven, Commercial Director for Pulse to work in a close team with our Operations Director and Managing Director to drive the daily performance while helping build the business platform needed to continue down the company’s M&A path.

Ideally this person will have deep knowledge of the Energy market built over a number of years in a sales role and / or commercial role and is looking to be part of an exciting growing company.

About Arrow and Pulse:

Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy reseller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.

We have been growing aggressively using our PE funding to power an M&A path which is set to continue.

Pulse specialize in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.

Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid-Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.

Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in-house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.

Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.

Duties and responsibilities:

Be the key Commercial figurehead within the company leading on: All Sales activity Marketing and lead generation Commercial decision making and pricing Energy Trading for ‘Flexible’ customers

With a deep background in Energy the person in this position would personally lead the sales direction on larger or strategic opportunities as well as managing the sales team on all other efforts.

Business Development also reports into the Commercial Director and therefore all lead generation and marketing falls under this remit.

Also reporting in is the Pricing and Trading Analyst who coordinates all tenders and energy trading for both our current customer base and new opportunities.

Work closely with the wider Arrow team to facilitate sales of energy products into the Telecoms and IT customer base and keep energy at the front of mind for the whole company.

Help continue to build and maintain Pulse’s network of lead / recommendation sources.

Requirements:

Proactive, hungry, driven, commercial / sales professional.

Inspirational man manager who can keep a diverse team motivated and driven.

Many years of Energy experience generated in Sales and Commercial roles at team leader / Director level.

A solid network of contacts within the Energy industry with suppliers and also customers.

Happy to work proactively and also work with the wider Pulse and Arrow teams to close and implement.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic company.

A team player with a positive, optimistic outlook.

Minimum – Degree level education,

Experience in the Utilities sector.

Benefits:

Competitive Salary and Commission Scheme.

Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.

Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.

A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.

After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.

Social and fun work environment.

Waterloo location, newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.

This is a promoted article.