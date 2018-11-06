Arjun Infrastructure to buy UK gas transport network

Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has agreed to sell an independent gas transport network in the UK to Arjun Infrastructure Partners.

Indigo Pipelines is the third largest gas transportation network in the country and owns around 180,000 gas connections.

It was established by SSE in 1992 and sold to Environmental Capital Fund, managed by SEP, in September 2014.

Gary Le Sueur, a partner at SEP said: “Over the course of the last few years, we have developed Indigo into a high quality and successful business. It is now one of the fastest growing companies in its sector with an impressive track record.

“The proposed transaction will provide a significant return to our investors. We believe that AIP will be an excellent owner of the business and that Indigo will continue to perform strongly in the future.”

The deal is expected to be completed by February 2019.