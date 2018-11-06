New system to boost UK public sector’s renewable energy use

A new system to make it easier for public sector organisations in the UK to increase their use of renewable energy and reduce emissions has been launched.

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS), which is responsible for improving government commercial and procurement activity, has made the contract notice for the Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA) Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) live for suppliers.

Those interested in registering on the HELGA DPS can do so now, enabling public sector organisations to find the right suppliers for technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, heat networks and battery storage.

The CCS said the system has also been designed to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses by allowing large schemes to be broken into “smaller, more biddable projects”.

Each customer using the system will be able to select from a range of services, including technical services relating to advice and design of any demand management or generation type, delivery services to install, manage and maintain projects and access to products through bulk purchasing.

The public sector accounts for around 2% of UK greenhouse gas emissions currently and has a projected spend of £800 million over the lifetime of the agreement.

Adam Garbutt, Category Lead for Utilities and Fuels at CCS said: “This is a brand new agreement and is unlike anything else we have produced before. It will allow energy companies, both large and small, to assist in providing the new types of energy sources needed to make UK public services cleaner, greener and more secure.”