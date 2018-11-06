Got an idea to improve the UK’s air quality?

A new competition is offering a share of £5 million for innovative ideas that to go beyond exhaust and road vehicle fumes to improve air quality in the UK.

Many of the particulates in the air come from vehicle and surface wear as well as non-road vehicles and equipment.

Innovate UK and UK Research and Innovation said up to six projects can win funding for feasibility studies in the first phase, where up to £300,000 is available. The best projects will be invited to apply to a second phase, worth £4.5 million to take their ideas further, develop a prototype and test its effectiveness.

Funding could be provided for projects including road vehicle brake and tyre wear or road surface abrasion, industrial equipment and non-road vehicles used on construction sites, such as excavators, bulldozers, cranes and compressors with combustion engines and refrigeration units in vehicles including vans or heavy goods vehicles.

Alison Cook, Director of Policy at the British Lung Foundation said: “The UK’s poor air quality truly is a public health crisis. We know that air pollution affects us all and that children, the elderly and people with heart and lung problems are most at risk.

“That’s why finding new solutions to clean up the air we breathe is so important. This competition is a fantastic initiative from Innovate UK and could ultimately result in a healthier future for us all.”

The competition will open on 12th November 2018 and the deadline to register is 9th January 2019.