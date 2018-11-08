Jeremy Nicholson is a specialist in energy and environmental policy and utility regulation. He is a Vice President of IFIEC Europe (the International Federation of Industrial Energy Consumers) and was for many years Director of the Energy Intensive Users Group, representing these industries in the UK. He trained originally as a civil engineer with the Halcrow Group working on water infrastructure and regulatory projects for Ofwat, spent four years working for a group of French owned water companies in the UK on strategic business plans and demand forecasting, before joining the EIUG as an economic adviser in 2000. He is a member of Ofgem’s Sustainable Development Advisory Group and BEIS’ CCUS Council.