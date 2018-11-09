ABB signs $20m deal to upgrade Brazilian power systems

ABB has signed a $20 million (£15.4m) contract to improve power supply and reliability in Brazil.

The technology firm plans to implement a Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System (FACTS) solution to boost transmission capacity and improve power quality for consumers across the country.

It made the agreement with power utility Electrobras Furnas to supply electrical systems that will enable existing alternating current (AC) lines to transmit higher levels of power.

Brazil relies on an extensive transmission and distribution network to carry electricity from hydro plants in the north and west and wind generation in the east to densely populated cities in the southeast.

This north-south interconnection helps optimise the use of both hydro and wind energy, as power can flow in both directions.

Patrick Fragman, Head of ABB’s Grid Integration business unit, said: “ABB has been a long-standing partner in helping develop Brazil’s power infrastructure.

“This latest FACTS power quality installation will enhance the availability of power and improve reliability for consumers in Brazil’s capital.”