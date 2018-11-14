Vauxhall Corsa to lead company’s 2020 electrification charge

Vauxhall has announced its Corsa hatchback model will lead the company’s charge towards electric transport.

The British car manufacturer has said four of its vehicles will be electrified by 2020, including the new Corsa in a pure battery electric variant, along with the Grandland X PHEV, the firm’s first plug-in hybrid.

It said these vehicles will prove vital parts of its shift towards a low carbon lineup and added its carbon dioxide target will be met thanks to increasing level of electrification.

The company has promised there will be a fully-electric or plug-in hybrid version of every model by 2024.

Vauxhall has stated charging infrastructure is a key enabler for the development of electrification – the Opel sister brand of the business will contribute to a charging infrastructure project at the firm’s headquarters, in collaboration with partners such as the city of Rüsselsheim.

The company’s electrification drive is part of the ‘PACE!’ plan, initiated when Vauxhall and Opel became part of the French PSA Group, which also owns Citroen and Peugeot.