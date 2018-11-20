New electric bus depot revved up in Shepherd’s Bush

A bus garage in Shepherd’s Bush has become the fifth in London to install charging points for electric buses.

UK Power Networks (UKPN) said it has completed work at Sulgrave Road for bus operator RATP Dev London to enable 36 new electric buses to charge overnight.

The project provides an additional 2.5MW of capacity to power buses on two of the major routes out of the garage, with the system using a “timed connection” that has avoided the need to build extra electricity cables and infrastructure to charge the vehicles.

The company says this has enabled cost reductions for the garage, helping draw its maximum power requirement between 11pm and 6am when local electricity demand is very low.

Stephen Bradley, Head of Major Connections for UKPN adds: “By enabling more buses to run on electricity instead of diesel, we bring another breath of fresh air for Londoners and we are pleased to be playing our part as the city looks forward to a greener future.”