UK-Poland launch initiative to drive low emission vehicles growth

The UK and Poland have joined forces to launch a new initiative to accelerate the transition to low emission vehicles.

The ‘Driving Change Together Partnership’ aims to foster technological and organisational changes in the sector for further development of zero emission transport.

The two nations have issued a joint declaration to all countries calling on them to renew their efforts to boost the transition to low emission vehicles ahead of the UN Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24), hosted by Poland this December.

The new initiative, led by the Polish COP24 President Michal Kurtyka, will create a network of partnerships between cities, regional and national governments as well as NGOs, designed to be a platform for building and sharing knowledge of electromobility as well as for accelerating new transport e-mobility innovations at both the local and international levels.

UK Business Minister Richard Harrington said: “Last month’s IPCC report was a stark warning of the potentially devastating effects of climate change but with this challenge comes one of the greatest industrial opportunities of our time – clean growth. The UK has led the world in cutting emissions while growing our economy and just weeks ago, we held the world’s first summit to accelerate global investment in zero emission technology and infrastructure.

“Ahead of COP24, the UK and Poland are calling on all countries to renew their efforts to accelerate the transition to low emission vehicles to create a cleaner, greener legacy for future generations.”

Poland has implemented new legislation to promote low and zero emission vehicles on national roads as part of its Strategy for Responsible Development and the Clean Transport package includes incentives for drivers to boost the uptake of greener vehicles.

The UK Government, however, recently confirmed cuts to grants that encouraged drivers to switch to hybrid or electric vehicles (EVs) following the ongoing success of the plug-in car grant increasing the uptake of EVs.