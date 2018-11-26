Nearly half of Welsh power came from renewables in 2017

Nearly half of the all the electricity consumed in Wales came from renewable sources last year.

It rose from 43% in 2016 to around 48% last year, according to latest statistics from the Welsh Government.

It states there are more than 67,000 renewable energy projects in the country, with a combined capacity of almost 3.7GW – around 84% if this capacity is renewable electricity and 16% is renewable heat.

Wales produces around 2.1TWh of useable renewable heat, equivalent to 10.5% of the domestic heat demand.

It has around 529MW of renewable electricity capacity in local ownership and has set a target of 1GW by 2030.

Cabinet Secretary Lesley Griffiths said: “I am delighted that Wales is continuing to towards our ambitious renewable energy targets and this report shows the impressive progress over the last year.

“With nearly half of our electricity consumption coming from renewable sources, as well as us being over half of the way to meeting our target for renewable electricity capacity in local ownership, we are seeing the huge steps made by the sector.”