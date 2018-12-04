Scotland provides £1m for profitable solutions to protect environment

The Scottish Government is providing £1 million for a global project that aims to identify innovative ways of protecting the environment while also returning a profit.

Solar Impulse Foundation is selecting 1,000 solutions that are clean, efficient and profitable and providing the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label based on three criteria: technological feasibility, socio-environmental impact and economic profitability.

It says the aim is to “bridge the gap between ecology and economy by bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability to show these solutions are not expensive fixes to problems but rather opportunities for clean economic growth”.

It has also developed the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, an international network of start-ups, companies, investors and institutions, developing or looking for these solutions.

In addition to the funding, the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Alliance to strengthen co-operation in the fight against climate change.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is a moral obligation on all of us – governments, businesses and individuals – to do what we can to reduce and mitigate the effects of climate change. One of the ways we can do that is by identifying ways of doing things, ways that do not impact negatively on our planet.

“Scotland has a proud history of innovation and we are well placed to use those skills to uncover alternatives to products and practices that currently harm our environment. As such, I’m very pleased that we are going to be able to work with the Solar Impulse Foundation in their future efforts.”