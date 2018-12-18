India reduces emissions intensity by a fifth

India has achieved a 20% reduction in its emissions intensity against the 33% level it has committed to achieve by 2030.

The government’s programmes on energy conservation and efficiency have been credited with leading to the reduction in carbon emissions – these include the star labelling programme, energy savings scheme for industry, the distribution of LED lamps and the introduction of a building efficiency code.

Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh said: “We have in our Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) said that by 2030, we will cap the emission intensity of our economy to 33% as compared to the 2005 levels. Now we are well on our way.”

The country has also launched a new energy conservation building code for residential buildings aiming to promote energy efficiency and save 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.