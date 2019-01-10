Scotland’s Kype Muir wind farm successfully connected to grid

French cable manufacturer Nexans has completed the connection of the 88MW Kype Muir onshore wind farm to Scotland’s power grid.

The 132kV, 16-kilometre long underground power cable means SP Energy Networks’ wind farm can now send renewable energy to local homes, businesses and other organisations.

The 26-turbine site will work towards Scotland’s target for renewable energy resources to provide 100% of the country’s gross annual electricity consumption by 2020.

Onshore wind already accounts for more than 74% of installed renewable capacity in the region.

The European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre officially opened in Scotland’s Aberdeen Bay at the end of last year.