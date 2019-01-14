Energy consultancy creates new I&C division in Preston

Utility Alliance was set up in Hartlepool in February 2015, initially with six staff, offering a B2B utility services for businesses of all sizes.

Now, with around 250 staff employed from its Hartlepool headquarters in addition to another 120 in offices in Sheffield and Newcastle, the firm has taken over vacant office space in Preston ahead of its fourth anniversary.

The firm has moved into Old Docks House having set up a I&C Division to specifically target industrial and commercial markets with higher energy usage, and has created 12 new positions to run the operation.

Scott Parlett, Sales Director for the I&C Division, said: “Having shaken up the SME and mid-markets , we’ve spotted that the traditional front runners in the I&C market have all been bought, or merged, into other organisations and their focus and abilities had been turned elsewhere within the market.

“In response to this, Utility Alliance has set up the I&C Division to directly fill the gap in the market for a responsible, high quality, energy price risk-management process for utilities.

“Our team all have at least 10 years market sector experience, some more than 20 years and draw their experience from some of the largest organisations in the sector.

“Our expertise as a Division ranges across both the Public and Private sector also giving us vast knowledge in legislation such as OJEU compliant procurement, Section 20 dispensation, ERIC reporting, climate change agreements and ESOS.”

Additional services offered by the new department include a direct link to suppliers, technology which monitors energy usage as well as a range of energy services such as battery storage, voltage optimisation and electric vehicle charging.

Darren Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer at Utility Alliance, added: “This is something which we have considered for quite a while now, and we are delighted to have secured the premises in Preston.

“The North West is an ideal location for us, and creating the I&C Division is the latest stage of our expansion plan as we approach the four-year anniversary of the business being in operation.”

For more information, please contact Ian Willis, PR & Marketing Manager, on 01429 809862 or email [email protected]

Alternatively, visit www.utility-alliance.com

This is a promoted article.