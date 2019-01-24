ScottishPower is part of the Iberdrola Group, one of the world’s largest integrated utility companies and a world leader in wind energy. We now only produce 100% green electricity – our focus is on wind energy, smart grids and driving the change to a cleaner, electric future and we’re investing over £4m every working day to make this happen.

Our joined-up proposition unites three areas of expertise – Energy Supply, Energy Services and Commercial Metering – to better serve the needs of our current and future commercial energy customers.

We also understand the importance energy consultants play within the industrial and commercial energy environment, and we work with them in our shared aim of delivering best value to energy users in the UK. The key to any relationship is trust, and at ScottishPower we understand we have to earn this from our partners and customers. That is why ScottishPower is delighted to be supporting these awards and in particular the Most Trusted Consultancy Award.