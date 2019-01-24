Infrastructure

Ukraine to build its largest ever wind farm

The project will produce enough clean electricity to power 100,000 houses

By Jonny Bairstow
Thursday 24 January 2019
Wind turbine
Image: Shutterstock

Ukraine is to build its largest ever wind farm.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued a loan of €150 million (£130m) to the country for the construction.

Upon completion, the 250MW project will generate enough renewable electricity to power around 100,000 houses, while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 470,000 tonnes annually.

EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said: “This shows that Ukraine’s commitment to carry out energy sector reforms is increasing the investor confidence needed to achieve the country’s energy transition.

“This project is good news for Ukraine, investors and for the planet.”

