Yü Energy streamlines utilities for SMEs with launch of business water service

Business energy supplier, Yü Energy, has recently launched a new business water retail service for SMEs. The service offers a more streamlined approach to business utilities for SMEs by bringing gas, electricity and water supply all under one roof.

The new water retail offering will provide water supply, wastewater and trade effluent services with a simple, transparent “cost plus” pricing approach.

The launch is aimed at making utilities as convenient and cost-effective as possible for SMEs, helping them to save time and money by streamlining their gas, electricity and water supply. With one point of contact and aligned contracts for gas, electricity and water, SMEs can free up time to focus on running their business utilities.

For larger corporate water users, Yü Energy has developed a range of Water Management solutions to help businesses improve their water efficiency, reduce expenditure and enhance environmental compliance.

The launch follows the de-regulation of the business water market in England in April 2017 which allows eligible non-household customers the opportunity to choose their water retailer for the first time.

The introduction of competition represented the biggest change to the water sector in England since privatisation in 1989 and has created the world’s largest competitive water market. The aim is to drive greater competition, in order to lower customer bills, improved customer service and for retailers to offer more tailored services such as water efficiency measures.

According to Ofwat, since the deregulation of the business water market in April 2017, businesses have seen bill savings of around £8m as well as benefits such as simplified billing and reduced water consumption. Around 10% of eligible customers have actively made a choice in the market; either by switching supplier, renegotiating with their existing supplier or simply exploring their options. This shows that there is significant opportunity for further engagement in the business water market.

CEO of Yü Group PLC, Bobby Kalar said “This is another significant step forward in our mission to help businesses by making it easier to manage their utilities. Our enhanced offering provides businesses with their gas, electricity and water supply all in one place, allowing them to focus on running their business while we take care of their utility supply.”

For further information, please visit yuenergy.co.uk.

This is a promoted article.