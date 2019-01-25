US firm breaks 100MW community solar milestone

Colorado-based SunShare claims to be the first company in the US to have developed more than 100MW of community solar projects.

Spread over 77 community gardens, the company has developed 105MW of shared capacity – enough to meet the electricity needs of 8,000 users.

Solar gardens allow small businesses and homeowners who would not otherwise be able to install solar panels on their property to make the switch to clean, renewable energy.

David Amster-Olszewski, SunShare’s Founder and CEO said: “When I started SunShare in 2011 and helped develop the nation’s first competitive community solar program in Colorado Springs, the goal was to bring the benefits of solar power to as many people as possible.

“Surpassing 100MW of community solar projects is an important milestone in achieving that goal.”