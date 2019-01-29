Balfour Beatty bags £214m Hinkley Point C contract

Balfour Beatty has won a contract worth £214 million to deliver the overhead line for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

It forms a critical part of the connection project, linking EDF’s new nuclear plant to the national grid.

As part of the contract awarded through National Grid’s Overhead Line Design and Build Framework, Balfour Beatty will design, supply, install, test and commission the new 48.4km overhead line crossing through the Mendip Hills in Somerset, where the company is currently delivering cable works under a separate contract for the grid operator.

Once completed, the new line will connect the power station with a new substation in Avonmouth in Bristol.

National Grid’s T-Pylon design will be used for the project, marking the first time this technology is being deployed on a live transmission asset. It is expected to significantly improve efficiency, reliability and safety by vastly reducing the need for the developers to work at height.

More than 150 people are to be employed at the peak of construction.

Work is due to commence this month, with completion expected in summer 2025.