Contract secured to deliver Hinkley Point C pumps

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Scotland’s Weir Engineering Services (WES) have secured a contract to design, deliver and test pumps for Hinkley Point C.

Awarded by EDF Energy subsidiary Nuclear New Build (NNB), the contract will see the partnership supply five models of pumps to the UK’s new 3.2GW nuclear power facility in Somerset.

MHI will design and manufacture the pumps, while WES will handle project management, motors procurement, pre-installation testing and delivery.

The power plant is expected to enter commercial operation in 2025.

Weir Engineering Services Managing Director Mike Mannion said: “A contract like this is good news not only for the teams at WES and MHI but also for both the Japanese and UK nuclear engineering industries.

“Our collaborative partnership draws upon considerable expertise and we are confident that our solution offers superior value and technical input, which we can also now offer to other international power companies in the nuclear generation market.”

