Hydrogen and Hyundai – a match made in heaven?

Hyundai Mobis has installed a hydrogen-powered emergency generation system in one of its manufacturing facilities.

The firm, which forms the ‘parts and service’ arm of the South Korean carmaker, has connected five fuel cell modules with a maximum capacity of 450kW at its Chungju Plant

It corresponds to about 7% of the total power consumption and will fire up in the event of power failures, as well as providing auxiliary power during peak times.

The company says the hydrogen power generation system, which uses fuel cells from its Nexo vehicle, has many benefits, including increased control, safety, high energy efficiency, no pollution and lower noise levels.

Hyundai Mobis is now operating the hydrogen unit on a pilot basis.

Vice President Byung-ki Ahn, Head of Electrification at Hyundai Mobis, said: “The hydrogen fuel cell modules for vehicles can be used not only in power generation but also in various other business areas like hydrogen-powered trains or ships, drones and construction equipment.”