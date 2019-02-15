Solar powered camera brings AI tech into focus

A technology firm has launched a prototype artificial intelligence (AI) camera that is powered by the sun.

Seattle-based startup Xnor’s new device uses AI technology to intelligently detect visual objects, including people.

It then identifies and classifies information before sending insights from the analysed frames to the owner.

Small solar panels mean no battery or external power source is required, allowing the camera to be placed anywhere outdoors, from where it can remotely transmit data.

It’s compatible with low-energy wireless communication methods, allowing it to send information over tens of kilometers – with a battery, it can store enough power during the day to keep it running when the sun isn’t shining.

The camera, which commentators suggest would be well-suited to a role as a security camera outside a house, costs only $10 (£7.8).