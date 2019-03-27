Suppliers’ transitions to low carbon business models ‘must be led from the top’

Energy suppliers’ transitions to low carbon business models need to be led from the top.

That’s the verdict from Gillian Noble, Sales Director at ScottishPower, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at this year’s Energy Live Consultancy Conference at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

She said divestment from oil and gas assets and the shift to renewable resources has to be driven strategically and globally by company leaders and suggested it cannot be achieved in a segment-by-segment manner.

The sales boss noted this allows the business in question to power through difficulties of leaving a major asset base.

Ms Noble said: “I think part of what provides uncertainty to the customer is the rhetoric that goes round about it, and whilst we’re in a period of uncertainty actually, across the entire industry and across the entire country right now, actually it’s been the clearest strategic position that ScottishPower have ever been in.”

She also noted the demise of Utilitywise raises the importance of making sure companies in the energy sector are working in a way that has customer experience and the viability of organisations at heart.

She stressed transparency is needed to ensure commission structure is used appropriately and customers understand what they’re paying