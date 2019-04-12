New 10.2MW wind farm opened in Ireland

Construction of a new 10.2MW onshore wind farm in Ireland has officially been opened.

Dromadda Beg in County Kerry consists of three turbines and is innogy’s first wind farm in the country.

The company says the wind farm started operating at the end of 2018.

Hans Bünting, Chief Operating Officer for Renewables at innogy adds: “These three wind turbines are the proof that our decision for the Irish market entrance three years ago was the right one. We plan further long-term investments in this promising wind market, supporting the Irish Government to achieve its climate change and renewable energy targets.”

Last year, innogy partnered with Irish company Saorgus Energy to continue the development of a planned 600MW project located off the coast of Dublin.

They are currently undertaking technical studies to further progress the development through to planning consent.