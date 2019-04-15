Scottish venture capital firm sells onshore wind farms for £50m

Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has sold its portfolio of onshore wind farms for a total value of £50 million.

It consists of 64 turbines, ranging from single-turbine sites across the Orkney and Shetland Islands to utility-scale projects in Curraghderrig, Ireland and the Port of Tilbury in London.

The acquisition expands Pensions Infrastructure Platform’s (PiP) existing wind portfolio, with assets including Aura, one of the largest stand-alone Feed-in Tariff projects.

Joe Davis, Investment Manager at PiP said: “PiP is delighted to have acquired this portfolio as it further provides our pension scheme investors with long term, inflation-linked cash flows to be used to help meet their pension obligations.”