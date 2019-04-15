Finance & Markets

Scottish venture capital firm sells onshore wind farms for £50m

It consists of 64 turbines, ranging from single-turbine sites to utility-scale projects

ELN TV

By Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 15 April 2019
Image: Shutterstock

Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has sold its portfolio of onshore wind farms for a total value of £50 million.

It consists of 64 turbines, ranging from single-turbine sites across the Orkney and Shetland Islands to utility-scale projects in Curraghderrig, Ireland and the Port of Tilbury in London.

The acquisition expands Pensions Infrastructure Platform’s (PiP) existing wind portfolio, with assets including Aura, one of the largest stand-alone Feed-in Tariff projects.

Joe Davis, Investment Manager at PiP said: “PiP is delighted to have acquired this portfolio as it further provides our pension scheme investors with long term, inflation-linked cash flows to be used to help meet their pension obligations.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast