Wood wins decommissioning contract at Dounreay nuclear site

Wood has won a contract to provide decommissioning solutions at the Dounreay nuclear site in Scotland, UK.

The deal will see the firm construct new buildings to enable effective decommissioning, decontaminate existing infrastructure and demolish redundant facilities.

As prime contractor, Wood will also oversee all associated project management, controls, engineering, design, safety case and site remediation requirements.

The contract will run for at least seven years including two potential extensions – in total it is estimated to be worth around $520 million (£402m), shared among six suppliers.

Wood is partnered with sub-contractors Orano, GDES and Aquila under the Dounreay Wood Alliance.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: “This framework contract is an important addition to our portfolio of work at Dounreay.

“It enhances our market share in nuclear decommissioning, cements our long-term commitment to the Caithness region and provides another opportunity to bring Wood’s multi-sector experience to bear.”

