Spencer Clarkson

Spencer has nearly three decades worth of experience in Information Technology, working in several business verticals. Within the energy sector he is already introducing a significant digital step change by implementing concepts that he has been part of in other markets. He has a passion for building innovate products with a keen focus on business simplicity and user experience.

Over his career he has seen IT evolve considerably and is passionate about ensuring his team keep ahead of the curve by embracing new ideas and concepts. With a depth of expertise in designing international, scalable, robust and secure systems he is excited to be expanding the UD group offering and taking it into new markets.