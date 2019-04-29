Paul Keigher

Paul is the Energy Analytics Manager for the Energy Optimisation division of SSE. While every business needs energy, it can be difficult to manage it efficiently. Being able to understand data is one of the most important, if not the most important things customers can utilise. It’s both fundamental and core to a successful business. If you can understand and piece the data together in the right way you can reduce consumption and costs.

Paul started working in energy management back in 1997, assisting customers understand, manage and reduce energy. Over the years he has specialised, developed and run energy bureaus, obtaining and working with data, ensuring that customers maximise energy efficiency.