Thomas Lyman Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in risk management and energy strategy. After graduating from Durham University in 2000 with a degree in Natural Sciences, he started his career at Experian. After six years, he moved into the world of risk management with AVIVA, setting up the company’s value-added sales team to develop training and consultancy services. In 2009, he joined the energy industry with EIC, now part of Utilitywise, moving to EON UK in 2011 to set up risk managed product sales alongside energy supply contracts.

Four years later, he joined Haven Power to grow and develop their direct sales channel. In 2016, Tom accepted a new challenge at npower, joining the corporate strategy team, and using his skills in solution and technical selling to develop and implement energy services with parent group Innogy.

In 2018, he joined Ørsted to develop strategic energy services, including the rollout of corporate PPA solutions for UK businesses. Tom is based in the Midlands and outside of work enjoys cycling, cricket and drinking fine wine.