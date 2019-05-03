Gemserv are an expert provider of professional services enabling the data revolution. We help businesses gain a competitive advantage through building trust with their consumers in handling data.

Our experience across technology, data protection and information security will help your business develop an IoT system to meet best practice standards as well as existing and future regulatory obligations.

We understand the technical requirements across software and hardware and what is required to achieve security standards. As well as providing insight into the different elements of an IoT implementation, we understand the complexities of how it all needs to work together – and that security of any IoT system is only as strong as its weakest link. Our InfoSec and GDPR specialists are able to work together to provide complete end-to-end assessments.

For organisations looking to embark on an IoT project, our technical advisory services include:

Solution architecture Technology review

Requirements / Specification development

Security best practice

Data protection

