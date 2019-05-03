Toblerone, Cadbury and Milka to go sustainable

The maker of Toblerone, Cadbury and Milka has committed to switching to 100% sustainable cocoa.

Mondelez International currently sources around 43% of the cocoa through its Cocoa Life programme, which promotes sustainable farming practices, aims to tackle deforestation and provides educational and financial support to farmers.

It has now promised to increase this figure to 100% of its cocoa by 2025, noting that climate change is a risk to business and stating it is important to minimise exposure.

The brand said climate change has already caused variability in crops and unexpected cost inflation.

The Cocoa Life programme focuses on helping them raise money from local governments for their communities, distributing shade trees and teaching green farming techniques.

Tesco unwrapped sustainable chocolate across its stores just in time for Easter this year.