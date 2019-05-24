Ørsted offers greener gas to businesses

Ørsted has announced is it now offering two greener gas options to businesses.

One of the products is biogas, which comes with guaranteed certificates of origin so businesses can report near-zero emissions from their gas consumption.

It is also offering a carbon neutral gas product, with emissions offset through investment in sustainable development projects, such as clean energy, water treatment and forest management.

All projects are certified via The Gold Standard or the Verified Carbon Standard.

Ashley Phillips, Managing Director at Ørsted Sales UK said: “Choosing to move to a biogas or carbon neutral gas supply will not only boost CSR credentials but also open up opportunities to become an approved supply chain partner for sustainable businesses.

“Consumer demand is at an all-time high, with 73% of UK consumers stating a preference for products and retailers that use renewable energy – as such, it can help to provide competitive advantage when it comes to sustainability credentials.”

