Bentley powers up ‘UK’s largest’ solar carport

A solar-powered carport claimed to be the largest in the UK is now up and running at the headquarters of Bentley Motors in Crewe.

It consists of 10,000 solar panels, with a total capacity of 2.7MW and covers more than 1,300 car parking spaces in an area enough to cover two football pitches.

The solar installation by FlexiSolar is expected to help reduce carbon emissions by 3,300 tonnes a year.

The renewable carport takes Bentley’s total onsite solar capacity to 7.7MW, enough to generate electricity for 1,750 homes.

The luxury car manufacturer says 100% of its onsite electricity is produced either by a solar rooftop installation put in place in 2013 or bought as certified green energy.

Peter Bosch, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing adds: “It’s important to look ahead and prepare the business for the next 100 years by investing significantly in our products, our people and our site infrastructure. This includes new initiatives that reinforce our commitment to the environment.

“Whether this is introducing alternative powertrain technologies in future models, or our award-winning work to reduce the environmental impact of our factory, these sustainable measures strengthen our desire to lead the way in sustainable luxury mobility.”

