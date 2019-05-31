Latest Jobs – Flex Trader – RedZone Recruitment

Our client, a specialist energy supplier offering 100% renewable electricity and associated services to UK businesses, is looking for a Flex Trader to join their business. You will be required to carry out a wide range of activities associated with the management of Flex contracts and to support the growth, development and profitability of the Flex Portfolio. Reporting to the Trading and Origination Manager, you are responsible for facilitating the day to day management of our clients Portfolio of Flex customers. Acting as the primary interface, for all price Fixing and Unfixing transactions, with clients and TPIs, across a broad spectrum of products including Portfolios and Complex Pricing Arrangements.

Key Activities:

Execute commensurate hedging trades in accordance with our clients’ policies and respective authorities.

Manage the monthly default transactions including Month and Day Ahead index price tracking.

Managing multiple client arrangements across a variety of business sectors, including a number of very large strategic customers with bespoke contractual terms.

Provision of market information (without transgressing regulatory boundaries), including client position reporting and hedged position reporting.

Proactive management of customer demand reforecasts, including within day position adjustments.

Management of general direct queries from customers and consultants

Calculation and provision of contract specific information to customers including billing reference rates, residual volumes and prices, cost illustrations including third party charges and annual charge reviews and ad-hoc reconciliations

Evaluate new tender opportunities arising from the Sales Team and decide upon the best approach for delivering robust quotation packages in a timely and expedient manner.

Price complex Flex opportunities having regard to portfolio shape and imbalance costs/risks.

Maintain key input parameters for Flex pricing models and support the Pricing team to deliver Flex quotations to a high standard.

Person Specification:

It is essential that you have excellent numeracy skills with particular attention to speed, accuracy and attention to detail.

You will have knowledge of the UK & European Power Markets and begin to develop a wider technical and fundamental understanding of factors driving prices from forward markets through to Balancing Mechanism.

You are able to develop models from first principles and sense-check outputs.

You are able to apply analytical techniques in a sensible pragmatic way and understand their limitations.

You are capable of making quick and concise trading decisions whilst maintaining attention to detail.

Intermediate/Advanced Excel skills.

A working knowledge of VBA/SQLis desirable.

You possess a good honours degree in a numerate discipline or equivalent.

