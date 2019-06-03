Energy supplier BES Utilities buys smart meter company

Business energy supplier BES Utilities has bought a Liverpool-based smart metering company Access Install for an undisclosed sum.

All 80 employees from the latter firm, including a network of metering engineers, will join the energy supplier’s new metering services division.

Access Install is a fully authorised Meter Operator Provider (MoP), Meter Asset Manager (MAM) and Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and aims to install one million smart meters in homes across the UK by 2020.

BES Utilities supplies gas and electricity to non-domestic customers across the UK and last month announced a 10.28% reduction in electricity bills.

Andy Pilley, Co-Founder and Chairman of BES Utilities said: “Through this acquisition, we now have our very own dedicated metering installation and servicing company and the importance of this cannot be overstated. By combining this new internal capability with the services of our existing trusted partners, we will improve the speed and reliability of metering appointments as well as access to the largest metering technologies and that is great news for customers.

“On top of this, having our own metering business demonstrates our commitment towards meeting the government’s smart meter rollout target.”

