Inaugural run of The Energy Solutions Show proves a resounding success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The inaugural run of The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) has proved a resounding success.

More than 300 people attended Millennium Point in Birmingham yesterday to take a look at the best solutions out there for energy users today.

Topics covered electric vehicles, energy efficiency, battery storage and even the potential role of bamboo as a low carbon material to build the offices of the future with.

Packed streams full of content gave the audience a wide range of up-to-date information regarding grid balancing and lighting, waste to energy and heat to transport, while academics from across the country squeezed in to the Disrupt Hut to talk about paradigm-changing technologies such as AI, blockchain and bioenergy.

Scroll through the slideshow above to see some photos from the day and stay tuned to the front page of the website for a full video report to follow shortly.