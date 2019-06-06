innogy breaks ground on 250MW onshore wind farm in US

innogy has started building a new 250MW onshore wind farm in the US.

The firm says the Scioto Ridge project is Ohio’s newest onshore wind project and notes it has already attracted more than $300 million (£235.8m) of private investment.

The facility will be made up of 75 Siemens Gamesa turbines, which the company hopes will start generating power for the grid towards the end of 2020.

The company says it will supply renewable electricity to the equivalent of more than 60,000 homes in the region each year and expects it will inject the local economy with more than $75 million (£58.9m) in new revenues over the next 25 years.

The project will create 150 jobs during the construction phase and provide 10 permanent positions once operational.

Hans Bünting, Chief Operating Officer of Renewables at innogy SE, said: “Ohio’s place in the heartland of the US offers ideal conditions for renewable energy and is considered as an attractive market for clean energy investment.

“All of us at innogy are excited to deliver Scioto Ridge and continue with more long-term renewable energy investments in Ohio and other key US markets.”