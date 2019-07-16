Latest Jobs – Power Plant Manager – Energy Jobline

We are recruiting a Power Plant Manager for an international expert in supporting power plant projects and existing plants.
This role will be based in Jieh, Lebanon.
For more information please click here.
This is a promoted article.
Recruiter: MPH Consulting Services
Location: Lebanon
Salary: Negotiable
We are recruiting a Power Plant Manager for an international expert in supporting power plant projects and existing plants.
This role will be based in Jieh, Lebanon.
For more information please click here.
This is a promoted article.