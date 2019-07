Our client, a leading oil and gas Operator client in the region is looking to see Drilling Manager profiles for an upcoming project in West Africa.

You would need to have previous experience working as a Drilling Manager and have recently worked in West Africa in the past 5 years.

Any valid offshore documentation would be an added bonus to your candidacy.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.