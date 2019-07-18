Latest Jobs – Logging Geologist REF001 – Energy Jobline

Duties, Responsibilities & Accountabilities:

The following illustrates the general responsibilities of a Logging Geologist with respect to rig site duties.

01 Planning – Organization – Control

To ensure that suitably qualified International Logging personnel are always present in the Mud Logging unit during all well operations.

02 Sales

Promote new techniques and activities in order to increase potential markets and stay ahead of competition. Be aware of WFT capabilities and ensure client in the field is made aware of potential services/techniques

03 Operations

Geological Monitoring.

The scope of work for each operator may vary significantly, and the individual job responsibilities vary as a result. The following is a generalized outline of core responsibilities that are to be provided as a base level on ALL contracts.

Perform or supervise the collection of cuttings samples, from the proper lagged depths and at the proper intervals as required for evaluation.

Wash and screen samples, divide them into correct portions, and pack them by sets for the Client, partners and trade.

Examine and describe samples as per oil industry standards and client’s specifications. Descriptions are to be performed in order for WFT to provide an independent evaluation of the well.

Evaluate all samples for the presence of hydrocarbon shows.

Gas and Drilling Parameters

Closely monitor gas levels, lag time and drilling parameters, and report any anomalies to the appropriate persons for action.

Monitor and evaluate all data in order to identify abnormal indications of unforeseen or hazardous events, inform the relevant drilling personnel of potential dangers, indications of drilling assembly wear/failure, etc.

Assist in core recovery and description as required.

Assist in well test operations and sampling as required.

Assist the client in the control of drilling operations by inputting geological information to the best of the operators ability

04 Reporting

Establish an accurate and comprehensive Log as per client’s format.

Provide all interested parties with regular and timely reports based on geological and drilling data.

Notify well site personnel of any anticipated or observed drilling problems related to geology.

Annotate daily instrument charts clearly and correctly, and organize them for later use by the Client.

Update all logs requested by Client on at least a daily basis.

Submit daily reports concerning geological and drilling parameters to the Client representatives, as well as any other requested reports or documents.

Ensure all information required to complete the final well report is identified, monitored, recorded, and available on time for inclusion into the final report.

Correctly fill out any Monthly or Weekly Report and dispatch it to the base by the first of the following month for correct Client billing. Ensure that the Monthly Activity report is completed correctly.

Keep in regular contact with the local base to report the current work situation and discuss possible problems in the field.

05 Commercial

Keep in mind the basic concept of service; ensure that all tasks performed for the Client meet or exceed the customer’s and WFT’s standards.

Remember that satisfaction of the Client is not only a function of the service itself, but also of the way it is provided. Human relations are an essential part of the job.

Maintain the image of the Company and do not let internal problems interfere with service to the Client.

06 Equipment

Perform regular and frequent calibration checks of gas instruments.

Perform normal maintenance and necessary repairs on all equipment, particularly sensors, and report breakdowns immediately to the appropriate persons.

Propose to Management innovative ideas for improvement of techniques and equipment used in the mud logging process.

Ensure a high standard of quality for installation, operation and service of equipment.

Maintain equipment/stock inventory.

Rig-Up unit and all equipment as required, to conform to scope of work. Ensure all installations are performed in a safe manner.

07 Safety

Be aware of safety regulations and procedures as specified by the Client, International Logging, and relevant safety authorities; respect safety regulations in all circumstances.

Perform Local Risk Assessments to ensure that hazardous operations are minimized, controlled or procedures are put in place to minimize the hazardous nature of the operation

Assist in completing Accident Near Miss investigations as required.

Recommend improvements to the Safety Policies and Procedures especially when accidents or near misses show an evident necessity.

Ensure clients and crews are aware of International Logging safety policies.

Perform Audit/Inspection of local operations as required.

08 Quality

Be aware of and implement all requirements of the Client’s systems within the scope of operations. The major objective is to provide the best services in order to meet and/or maintain client satisfaction. Ensure that the quality directives are understood and implemented.

Ensure clients at the rig-site are aware of WEATHERFORD quality aims.

09 Personal Behaviour

Build an attitude of teamwork with the other well site personnel.

Be on time for crew changes and the start of each working shift.

Ensure that work is not left over for completion by the following shift.

Remain at well site and continue providing service if relief is restricted or delayed.

Share experience and knowledge with less experienced loggers, either in overall terms, or in term of local operations

10 Personnel

Assist with allocation of crews with Local Area/Regional Management.

Maintain personal competence records. Recommend training, and ensure performance evaluations of employees are performed as required.

Verify personnel competence levels.

Permanently monitor skills, attitude, aptitude and motivation of all personnel under his control.

Identify and report potential personnel problems and system anomalies.

Assist in maintaining crew database, updating records, experience etc.

Investigate and routinely monitor possibilities for local recruitment of personnel (level of qualifications, training, aptitude, etc.).

11 Organization Relationships

The position of Logging Geologist is the basic geological surveillance on the rig. As such he must be in constant communication with other Service Company employees, Drilling Contractor Crew and the Operator appraising them of anything related to the geology of the well that may affect drilling or alternate operations.

The crew of an WFT unit may vary depending upon contract. It is possible the Logging Geologist may be the most senior position of the WFT crew.

Generally speaking, if a sample catcher is present in the crew, the Logging Geologist will supervise him, and ensure his duties are performed to his satisfaction. This may include on the job training as required.

If the crew includes a Data or Pressure Engineer, the Logging Geologist will usually be subordinate to them, and have his or her geological duties supervised by the Engineer. If the Logging Geologist is the senior position in the WFT unit, the logger will also report directly to the WFT Local Operations Manager, or coordinator

QUALIFICATIONS

Required Skills:

Is Driving Licence Required : No

Required Education :

A. Logging Geologist is required to have:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology (BSc.), Petroleum Geology or Petroleum Engineering from a recognized University.

Have completed the following internal training :

14 Day Basic Oilfield Familiarization Course

5 Day Basic Hardware Maintenance Courses.

B. Technical Requirements

Good communication skills, a thorough grasp of basic petroleum geology and excellent computer skills will have been demonstrated. Some experience with mechanical equipment would be seen as an advantage but is not mandatory. Required Experience: The Logging Geologist shall have completed at least 28 days offshore experience as either a trainee, working with Senior Loggers or Data Engineers or sample catching on a job with sufficient time to grasp the fundamental aspects of the job. Initial “Stand-alone” work experience will be performed only on jobs with a crew comprising Mud loggers and data engineers.

