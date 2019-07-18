Norway pledges additional £8.4m for UN Environment

The Norwegian Government is increasing its support to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), with an additional NOK90 million (£8.4m) in funding.

International Development Minister Dag-Inge Ulstein is meeting with Inger Andersen, the Head of UNEP in New York today to sign the new agreement.

It takes Norway’s total support to NOK360 million (£33.5m) over three years.

For 2019, Norway has earmarked around NOK43 million (£4m) for three priority areas: global governance to combat marine pollution, plastic and microplastics; preventive efforts in response to the links between climate, security and migration; and increased knowledge about the effects of anti-microbial resistance on the environment.

Mr Ulstein said: “UNEP is an important partner for the government’s increased focus on the environment in its development policy.

“We have now earmarked funds to support UNEP’s efforts to combat marine pollution and to support climate change adaptation. Increasing resilience is crucial to reduce the scope of the climate crisis.”