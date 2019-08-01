ZTP is an energy management and software specialist headquartered in London UK. Founded in 2012, ZTP brings together in-house expertise and the latest industry and technological innovations to deliver integrated systems and solutions.

ZTP designs and builds some of the energy industry’s leading software solutions. These systems empower services such as Contract Management, Bureau Services, Market Intelligence, Risk Management, Reporting, and Contract Negotiation for ZTP’s internal consultancy team as well as consultants and supplier to whom the software’s are licensed.

The overriding goal of ZTP is to enhance business performance and energy management through the provision of transparent and innovative support solutions.

www.ztpuk.com