Latest Jobs – Sales Executives – Leeds – Northern Gas and Power Ltd

We are a group of fun loving, hardworking people looking for like-minded individuals to join us on our quest to be the very best at what we do. We are at the top of our game and around here no others can say the same.

We are a lean mean sales machine.

We float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, so be the greatest like us and send over your CV!

What do we offer that makes us different from the rest? (Often imitated, never bettered)

REAL life changing earning potential

Fast tracked career progression

Fantastic holiday package

December off, yes December off!

Quarterly parties with free bar

International travel opportunities

Annual boat party in Magaluf

Malta Festival tickets

Communal area with games (PS4’s, Foosball etc.)

In house Neuro Linguistic Programming Practitioner + Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapist

And many more…

Job Duties & Responsibilities of a NGP Sales Executive:

Present unique solutions which save our customers time, money and reduce their carbon emissions through cold calling and business development

Reporting to an experienced Team Manager

Present unique solutions which save our customers time, money and reduce their carbon emissions through cold calling and business development

Develop trusted relationships with future customers

To achieve daily/weekly/monthly sales and revenue target and KPIs

To adhere to the sales compliance rules at all times – all sales are generated in line with our quality standards

To ensure the target rejection/losses rate is not exceeded

To accurately complete all customer details & sales information to the required standard

Identify sales opportunities through thorough questioning

Provide excellent customer service throughout the sales journey

Enjoy your job – Have fun and sell

Personal Attributes of a NGP Sales Executive:

Target and results driven

Minimum of 6 months sales experience.

Experience working in a Business to Business sales role is advantageous

Highly resilient

Have the ability to communicate effectively and professionally to all customers

The ability to work as part of a team supporting colleagues where necessary

The ability to be self-motivated and focused on continually achieving and exceeding targets

Team player

Ability to think on their feet and outside the box!

Enjoying partying is advantageous!

The will to change your life

