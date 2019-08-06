Government revs up funding cap for electric delivery bikes

Businesses, traders and charities can now apply for up to £200,000 worth of funding for electric delivery bikes following an increase in the cap.

The government is upping the limit from £50,000 when the eCargo Bike Grant Fund was initially open to applications in April 2019 to support the adoption of sustainable transport by businesses in England.

More than 50 SMEs have so far been awarded funding through the scheme, funded by the Department for Transport and delivered by the Energy Saving Trust.

The latest funding round is open until 31st March 2020 and applications will be assessed on a first come, first served basis.

Recipients must also sign up to a robust code of practice developed in association with the UK Cycle Logistics Federation and the Bicycle Association.

Tim Anderson, Senior Programme Manager at the Energy Saving Trust said: “It is heartening to see the significant interest and response to this grant fund which enables applicants to request grant funding for up to 20% of the cost of a new ecargo bike, up to the value of £1,000 per bike.

This increase means that a possible 200 ecargo bikes per organisation can now be secured to support larger organisations implementing sustainable last mile delivery and goods transport solutions.

“Benefits to the adoption of ecargo bikes include the reduction of congestion, improvement of air quality in our towns and cities, with the addition of savings to operating costs.”